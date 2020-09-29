Florence Berthout does not question the respect of sanitary rules by the owners of bars but believes “that when you have a drink, there are no more masks or distancing”.

In Paris and in ten other large cities in France, bars will have to close their doors at 10 p.m. from Monday, September 28 to fight against the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic. The mayor of the 5th arrondissement of the capital, Florence Berthout, called on franceinfo, the bar managers to show “responsibility”. “All indicators are red”, explained the elected various right to justify the closures of establishments.

“We have hospitalizations which increase, a speed of circulation which increases and especially positive tests which also increase, indicates Florence Berthout. I have a screening unit at the town hall. The positivity has been doubled between May and today. ” The mayor of the 5th arrondissement says “understand the discontent” Parisian traders “but at the same time, I also appeal to the spirit of responsibility”.

The reality is that studies show that contamination rates are much higher in party venues, including bars.Florence Berthout, mayor of the 5th arrondissement of Paristo franceinfo

Florence Berthout wishes to clarify that she does not question the management of bar owners: “It is not that, but it is because we take the mask off” when we drink a glass. “I am not here to defend the measure, justified the mayor of the 5th arrondissement. But imagine if we said ‘the bars are simply closing’. Of course, it is a measure that is a bit between two waters. But the reality, which is perceptible when you walk in the streets and see bars, is that when you have a drink, there are no more masks or distancing. “

Florence Berthout hopes that the lifting of these new restrictions will be possible “within a fortnight”. In the meantime, the priority, according to her, is “avoid chain bankruptcies” bars. “For this, the aid announced by the government – social security tax exemptions, solidarity fund, partial unemployment – must arrive very quickly. It is not enough to announce them, they must arrive very quickly.”