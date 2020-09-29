First there was the confinement, then the restrictions related to Covid-19 and now the closure of bars and restaurants for two weeks. In the Aix-Marseille region, winegrowers are at their wit’s end: after months of uncertainty, some may not survive the second epidemic wave.

During confinement, Alain Baccino lost almost half of his turnover. The Var winegrower works mainly with restaurants and bars in the Marseille region. So the closure came into effect on Monday for two weeks, it is a disaster for him. Already shaken by months of health crisis, this new shock comes at the worst time: the load deferrals agreed to in the spring will have to be reimbursed. Many companies will not resist it.

Faced with the economic and social disaster represented by the closure of bars and restaurants, a collective action led by the president of the PACA region Renaud Muselier has been filed with the administrative court of Marseille.