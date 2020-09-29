Aurore Bergé, LREM deputy for Yvelines, guest at 6:50 p.m. franceinfo, Monday September 28, 2020 (RADIO FRANCE / FRANCEINFO)

LREM deputy Aurore Bergé, guest of franceinfo on Monday September 28, defends the government’s choice to impose the total closure of bars and restaurants in the cities of Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, as well as in Guadeloupe. This decision is based on “bases that are substantiated, medical and scientific “, says the MP. According to Aurore Bergé, this very restrictive measure for catering professionals, “does not please the Prime Minister or the Minister of Health”.

LREM MP for Yvelines also explains why these establishments are closing, while schools remain open : “It is important that economic and social life can continue, but it seems to me that the school of the Republic is something else, she argued. You do not mix the same types of populations when you are with children, with a mandatory mask wearing from eleven years old. When you’re in middle school or high school all day you wear a mask. “

When you are seated at a restaurant or bar, for fairly obvious reasons, you cannot guarantee the wearing of a mask. Aurore Bergé, LREM MP to franceinfo

Aurore Bergé also affirms that restaurateurs and bar owners are not “targets” for the government. The LREM deputy wants as proof the support measures that will be addressed to them: “We have specific support. You can benefit from a support fund of more than 10,000 euros per month depending on your loss of turnover, the maintenance of short-time working, exemption from charges, listed the deputy of Yvelines. We can still see that we are there to support professionals, in particular this sector. “