Electric atmosphere in front of the Timone hospital, Marseilles (Bouches-du-Rhône). They were several hundred managers of establishments to demonstrate in the Marseille city before Olivier Véran’s visit. While waiting for the official decree, they plan to play for time. “Legally, tomorrow, we are supposed to work. There you go. Then, we will make a joint decision”, indicates a protester. Others ask for an extension of this measure to the whole of France.

Olivier Véran, visiting La Timone hospital, explained his choice. “Studies show us that there is a greater risk, unfortunately, of contaminating yourself when you are in an enclosed place and remove your mask, such as restaurants, such as bars“, and brandished the threat of”even stronger measures “. The prefectural decree aimed at closing establishments was to come into force on Saturday, September 26. It was finally moved to Sunday, September 27, in the evening.