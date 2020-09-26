New restriction measures are forcing bars and restaurants in the Aix-Marseille area to close their establishments as of Saturday, September 26. They were several hundred managers of establishments to demonstrate in the Marseille city while awaiting the visit of Olivier Véran. While awaiting the official decree, they intend to play the watch. “Legally tomorrow we are supposed to work. Here. Then we’ll make a joint decision“Says a protester. Others demand an extension of this measure to the whole of France.

Olivier Véran, visiting La Timone hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), explained his choice. “Studies show us that there is a greater risk, unfortunately, of contaminating yourself when you are in an enclosed place and remove your mask, such as restaurants, such as bars“, and brandished the threat of”even stronger measures“. In duplex, Noémie Dahan explains that while awaiting the official decree, managers still do not know when to close their establishments.”Professionals have decided to remain open and welcome customers despite the decree“, she indicates. They have the support of the town hall, which asked the municipal police not to issue the restaurant owners who defy the decree.