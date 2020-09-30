The Marseille administrative court rejected the appeal filed by cafetiers and restaurateurs who challenged the ban decided by the government a week ago.

“We intended to be the allies of the LRA to fight the virus, they chose to be our enemies”, denounces on franceinfo Bernard Marty, the president of the Union des Métiers et des Industries de l’Hôtellerie des Bouches-du-Rhône (UMIH-13), after the rejection by the administrative court of Marseille, Wednesday, September 30, of the appeal of cafetiers and restaurateurs against the order closing establishments. “The disappointment is great” for Bernard Marty.

“The anger is there but it does not prevent us from thinking about what to do for the future. Both legally and physically”, indicates the president of the UMIH-13, who explains having the feeling “to speak in a vacuum, not to be heard”. Evoking the possibility of seizing the Council of State, Bernard Marty calls “the Marseillais and Aixois” to join restaurateurs and cafetiers as part of “actions that are still being considered”.

Today, Marseille and Aix are ghost towns.Bernard Marty, UMIH-13to franceinfo

“Restaurants and cafes are just the tip of the iceberg. Behind us there is a whole economy “, adds Bernard Marty. While the government plans to take stock of the health situation in the Bouches-du-Rhône at the beginning of next week, the president of the UMIH specifies “not to have been invited” and adds that “every day that passes for a restaurateur, a hotelier or a cafetier is very important after three months of closure”. “If the activity that was practiced with the inhabitants no longer exists, there is nothing at all”, he concludes.