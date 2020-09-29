The cook wants his colleagues affected by the Covid-19 crisis to gather in front of their restaurants this Friday noon with a piece of black cloth around their arm. “We have to make noise and show that we are there”.

“Friday [2 octobre] at 11:45 am, I invite all restaurateurs, artisans to gather in front of their establishment, their businesses with a black armband and all their staff because our staff and our teams are concerned “, launched Monday, September 28 on franceinfo the starred chef and best worker in France Philippe Etchebest. He intends to denounce the closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence and bars from 10 p.m. in 11 cities placed in enhanced alert zones since Monday, to fight against the rebound of the Covid epidemic. 19.

“It is a pacifist action, without violence, no disobedience because I do not encourage that, it is just to show that we are there and that we are dying and that we must absolutely do something thing”, defended Philippe Etchebest.

The best worker in France predicts, by the end of the year, “30% bankruptcy and 250,000 more unemployed. The two and a half months of confinement during which we were closed will never be filled”, he explained.

“There is still a meter of social distancing that has been imposed on us, continues the chef of the restaurant The Fourth Wall in Bordeaux. We respect all the protocols that have been imposed on us. Why would we be more dangerous? “, asked Philippe Etchebest. He believes that restaurateurs are not more dangerous “than people who have family reunions in apartments or parties that take place outside as I can see very regularly.”

“We barely get our heads out of the water and they push us even deeper to drown us”, alerted Philippe Etchebest who says he supports his “colleagues” Marseille, Aix-en-Provence and Guadeloupe too “which undergo a closure when it was already very complicated. We are really in danger”.

For the starred chef, it’s up to the sector unions “to bring and find solutions to discuss reliable things with the government, I can say things, I can tell the reality on the ground, I know it, I live it every day, there was a plan 100 billion euros and we did not talk about tourism, we did not talk about our profession “, denounced Philippe Etchebest.