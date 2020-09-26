New restriction measures are forcing bars and restaurants in the Aix-Marseille area to close their establishments on Saturday, September 26. They were several hundred to demonstrate in the Marseille city. “We want to work”, chanted the protesters. Olivier Véran was expected Friday, September 25 at La Timone hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône).

“I am perfectly aware that certain management measures which are part of pillar 3 of our national strategy to fight the epidemic are debating, raising concerns, questions, even sometimes anger among part of the Marseille population”, declared Olivier Véran, who maintains his position. Thursday, September 24, new support measures for the hotel and catering sector were announced: partial unemployment at 100%, cancellation of social charges and solidarity fund revised upwards. According to unions, 15% of professionals risk closing due to the crisis. Restriction measures could take effect “from Sunday evening”, says journalist Charlotte Gillard in duplex from Marseille.