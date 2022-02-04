Four of these educational institutions were from the United States, two from Costa Rica and one from Panama. In total, there are already 14 illegal universities in the country since last December.

According to the official newspaper ‘La Gaceta’, the decision to close the institutions was due to non-compliance with their obligations after not reporting, “for more than ten years”, their financial statements, by not having disclosed the boards of directors of their countries of origin or donations from abroad before the Department of Associations, among other causes.

The Ministry reported that the closed universities must deliver, within 72 hours from the issuance of the measure, “all the documents” referring to the liquidation, as well as their accounting books.

Among the canceled institutions of American origin are Florida International University and Michigan State University. Those of Costa Rican origin are the Thomas More University Association (UTM) and the Central American University Association of Business Sciences (Ucem), while the one of Panamanian origin is the Private University Foundation in Market Sciences.

On Wednesday, February 2, the National Assembly, with a Sandinista majority, illegalized five other higher education institutions, also at the request of the Interior Ministry. The Legislative body justified its procedure by pointing out that the universities failed to deliver the financial reports to the Department of Registration and Control.

These closures are added to those that occurred in the middle of last December, when Parliament canceled the legal status of the Hispanic American University (Uhispam) and then did the same with the University of Mobile Latin America Campus Foundation (Fumlac).

Students protest the closure

One of the closed centers, the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua, Upoli, remains under surveillance by Nicaraguan security forces.

In a statement, the students of this institution, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, opposed the closure.

“It is with great indignation that we speak out and stand in solidarity with all the students from other study houses, who in the same way were robbed of the opportunity and security to give continuity to their classes, as well as to complete their careers.”

They also demanded that they “keep their grades and academic record intact”, to which the National Council of Universities, the governing body of higher education in the country, replied that they will be guaranteed the continuity of the records.

When the protests against the Government broke out in 2018, the Upoli was the venue for demonstrations against the Executive of President Daniel Ortega for almost two months. Dozens of young people barricaded themselves inside to avoid being captured by the National Police.

The political crisis in Nicaragua

President Daniel Ortega faced a series of protests in April 2018 that left 355 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Since then, the political and social problems in the country have increased.

In the last elections, held amid deep criticism, Ortega was elected for his fifth term, fourth in a row. The elections took place in a tense atmosphere, after the imprisonment of the main contenders and the closure of NGOs, which led to strong condemnation from the international community.

