The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued an administrative closure decision against the establishment “Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grill LLC – S.P.C” in the Khalidiya area of ​​Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license number (CN- 1755820), for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as for its danger to public health.

The Authority explained that the Food Control Report stated that the administrative closure decision against the facility came as a result of its violation of food safety requirements, due to the repetition of high-risk items that have a direct impact on food safety, and the facility’s failure to take effective corrective measures to rectify these violations, which affects food safety and the health of consumers, as 4 violations were issued with a warning of administrative closure due to the spread of insects in the facility.

The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as its reasons exist, as the activity may be allowed to resume after the facility’s conditions are corrected and it meets all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and the reasons for the violation are removed.

The Authority indicated that the closure and detection of the observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at enhancing the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure their compliance with food safety requirements.

The Authority called on the public to communicate with it and report any violations detected in any food facility or when there is any doubt about the contents of the food item by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555 so that the Authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action to ensure safe and healthy food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.