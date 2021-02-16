Musicians, footballers, sports journalists. The showroom D10 he was constantly receiving visits from celebrities. Characters like El Polaco or el Mono de Kapanga sent him videos promoting your premium merchandise, which ranged from sneakers with the Nike logo to Adidas pants, through Lacoste sweaters or Calvin Klein clothing, among many other top-line brand clothing. The problem is that some of those brands reported it, claiming that the products were not original. A Buenos Aires prosecutor’s office intervened and confirmed that they were apocryphal. And the showroom was raided and shut down.

The break-in It was done on Friday, in an apartment on the third floor of the Molina City building, where formerly the Alpargatas factory was located, in Barracas. It was requested by the prosecutor Celsa Ramírez, head of the Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 35 for the violation of article 289 of the Criminal Code, which sanctions the trademark counterfeiting. The procedure was authorized by Judge Rodolfo Ariza Clerici and carried out by the City Police.

The showroom, located on Avenida Regimiento de los Patricios al 1000, was promoted through the Instagram d10_showroom, which has already been deleted from the platform. There you could also ask for a turn to visit him and only then did you access his address. According to sources from the City Attorney, D10 sold clothing, footwear and accessories of counterfeit brands, but at the price of the originals. And he had no clearance. It was a clandestine business.

El Turco García is one of the celebrities who promoted the D10 showroom on Instagram. The page was downloaded from the net this week.

On February 3, the attorney for several leading international brands reported to the Buenos Aires Prosecutor’s Office that products with the logo of their clients were sold in the showroom. But, as reported, these nor had been manufactured or supervised by Nike, Puma, Lacoste, Converse, Under Armor, Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger.

The 35th Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation and the Fraud and Scams Division of the City Police corroborated the existence of the D10 showroom. In the raid, the Fraud and Scams Division of that Force seized around 7,000 apocryphal garments, mainly sneakers, T-shirts, jumpsuits, long and short pants, sweaters and leggings. The merchandise had the forged logos.

The City Police seized around 7,000 truchos.

“The private department that was used as a showroom was not licensed. It was closed and the investigation continues to find the suppliers of the counterfeit merchandise, which was marketed at the price of the original”, Assured the prosecutor Celsa Ramírez.

For example, supposedly branded T-shirts were offered one for $ 1,000 or two for $ 1,800. The “Nike” sneakers at $ 9,000. And there were caps on sale for $ 500.

The raid on Showroom D10.

The note of color is that several celebrities appeared on D10’s Instagram trying on clothes or recommending the place. Among them, Pato Fontanet, who signed a national team jersey, Mono de Kapanga, Polaco, Turco García, sports journalist Flavio Azzaro and former Big Brother Cristian Urrizaga. The page is no longer available.