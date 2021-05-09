Dubai Municipality closed two institutions, the day before yesterday, and violated two institutions, and warned 26 others, due to non-compliance with measures to confront the emerging Corona virus.

The decisions to close included a cafe in the area of ​​Raqqa Al-Bateen, due to lack of compliance with health practices and personal hygiene, and a fitness center in the second area of ​​Al Nahda in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council, due to overcrowding.

She explained that the compliance rate that it monitored amounted to 98%, as 2,179 field inspection visits were carried out.

Inspection teams conduct routine visits, or based on consumer reports, and impose fines according to Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in Dubai.





