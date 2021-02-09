The Department of Economic Development in Ajman closed a café, with a fine, for re-violating the closure decision and the precautionary and preventive measures followed by the state to limit the spread of the virus.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and Head of the Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management Team, said that the decision to close the cafe came through following up on the commercial and economic establishments ’commitment to the decision to close the facilities after 12 o’clock at night, as the cafe was seen operating until two in the morning It was found that it did not adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, and it was violated and closed for a month, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development.

He added that the cafe removed the locksmith sticker approved by the Department of Economic Development, and returned to its normal activities without prior permission, and it was violated with 10,000 dirhams to remove the sticker, and 50,000 dirhams for non-compliance with the specific precautionary and preventive measures, and it was closed again.

He called for the importance of all establishments in the Emirate of Ajman adhering to precautionary and preventive measures, and preserving public health requirements, with an assurance that the competent authorities will not tolerate anyone who does not abide by the specified requirements.





