Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, represented by the Public Health Administration, closed 6 facilities that did not comply with health requirements, during the first half of Ramadan.

The measures came in the wake of the intensive inspection campaigns, which monitored the commitment of a large percentage to various public health requirements and precautionary measures related to the curbing of the emerging virus “Covid-19”, as well as issuing violations and warnings. Shaima Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Public Health Department, told “Al-Ittihad”: The administration intensified campaigns targeting various establishments during the first half of Ramadan, especially those whose activities increase during this period of the year.

She stated that the campaigns of the Food Control Department included a special campaign to verify precautionary and preventive measures against the Coronavirus, in addition to the campaign on restaurant facilities, popular kitchens and catering facilities.