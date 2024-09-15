Gaza (Union)

A local source in the Gaza Strip said that 5 out of 6 bakeries in Gaza City and the north closed their doors, due to Israel preventing the entry of fuel and raw materials needed to produce bread.

The source warned of the return of the specter of famine in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip after the emergence of a crisis in bread production due to the cessation of work of 5 bakeries out of 6 located in the northern Gaza Strip.

He added: “One bakery is still operating and is threatened with stopping operations within just one week if the Israeli side continues to prevent the entry of raw materials and fuel.”

He added, “Fuel has not reached Gaza’s bakeries for 10 days, in addition to the reduction in the entry of basic materials such as flour, sugar and yeast for about a month. These crises have led to the closure of bakeries, and we may be forced to reduce the working days of the only bakery that is still operating, before it stops working completely.”

He explained that “the only remaining bakery is the largest bakery in Gaza and contains 4 production lines, which makes it responsible for meeting the needs of a large number of residents of Gaza City and the north.”