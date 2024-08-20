Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality has closed four restaurants and cafes for not adhering to health requirements. It has also confiscated 603 kilograms of expired food items that violate health and public hygiene requirements, through intensive inspection campaigns on restaurants, cafes and food establishments in the city since the beginning of this year.

The Director of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that the municipality responded to 43 reports from consumers regarding violations by some food establishments. 508 warnings were also issued to violators and 143 health violations were issued through 1,285 inspection tours during the past period.

He explained that the inspectors observed several violations during their tours, the most important of which was the lack of health cards and certificates for workers, in addition to the failure to adhere to the uniform work uniform and wearing gloves and head coverings. In addition, the presence of expired and spoiled food was observed, and the municipality was keen to ensure that these establishments adhere to the cleanliness of kitchens and food preparation areas, and to violate the observed violations.

Al Yamahi pointed out that the municipality implements control procedures that are carried out according to a working mechanism and full supervision by the Health Control Department to prevent any violations, and oblige food handlers to follow the correct procedures, guidelines and public health requirements, to avoid any violations issued against the violator.

He explained that the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements negatively affects the level of food safety and consumer health.