Dubai Municipality reported that it closed four new institutions, the day before yesterday, and contravened seven others, while 39 were warned, due to ignoring the preventive measures to confront the emerging Corona virus, stressing the need for all institutions to bear responsibility for adhering to the specified procedures, to protect society.

The municipality explained that the closure decisions included a food establishment in Jebel Ali, due to not wearing masks, and a salon in the Karama area due to non-compliance with health and personal hygiene practices, cleaning and sterilization requirements, and a fitness center in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council due to overcrowding, in addition to a consumer establishment in the area. Mirdif for ignoring healthy practices. According to Dubai Municipality statistics, municipality inspectors carried out 2,480 inspection visits, the rate of compliance was 98%, with an average of 2,430 establishments.

She stated that the municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of the health of workers, the recording of sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent contamination. Interchangeable and pest control. The municipality explained that since the reopening of the smoking areas in cafes, and the permit for smoking hookah, the municipality has been keen to intensify its inspection campaigns and visits to ensure the highest level of compliance, and pointed out that the municipality’s inspectors have detected a package of violations committed by cafes during the last period, which is not Adherence to the precautionary measures related to confronting “Corona”, especially taking into account social distancing distances between people, or distances between tables, allowing overcrowding inside the site, as well as non-compliance with health practices, such as: the participation of more than one person in smoking one hookah, and the use of multi-use hoses instead of Single-use.





