Dubai Municipality reported that it closed 16 institutions within six days, while it warned 116 others, due to violations related to measures to confront “Corona”, and the requirements set by the municipality to limit the spread of infection.

It explained that its inspectors carried out 11,765 field inspection visits to all institutions that it supervised, during the period between 23 and 28 of this month, including food establishments, salons, laundries, and cafes, and the average commitment was about 97%.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits, visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai. She added, “The municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of workers’ health, and record sterilization and disinfection operations.”





