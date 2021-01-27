Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Dubai Municipality has closed 15 institutions that violated the precautionary measures imposed by the municipality to confront the spread of the Corona virus since the beginning of this week, as well as 20 other institutions.

Dubai Municipality inspectors follow up these procedures through inspections to ensure compliance with them, and take the necessary measures with non-compliant entities in accordance with the controls in force with them, and Dubai Municipality is keen to follow up the institutions and activities of its control on a daily basis through inspection visits, to ensure compliance with the binding requirements That must be followed in those institutions, such as physical distancing, increasing the periodicity of cleaning and disinfection at all times, and focusing on personal hygiene, washing hands with soap and water, or sterilizing the workers’ hands periodically before and after each service.