The director of Dibba Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that the municipality closed 13 facilities during the past month, 12 of which are in violation of health requirements, and one facility has been proven not to comply with the precautionary measures against Corona infection, in addition to confiscating 186 kilograms of spoiled and expired food and consumer goods. .

Al Yamahi pointed out that 123 violations were issued for commercial establishments, including 37 violations for non-compliance with the precautionary measures (physical distancing and wearing a muzzle), and 86 violations for neglecting the application of health controls and requirements, in addition to the absence of a health card and not renewing it, indicating that 122 warnings were sent to unconstrained establishments With public health requirements, and 20 facilities that violate preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus.

Al Yamahi pointed out that 153 inspection visits were carried out on men’s salons and women’s beauty centers during the past month, during which 18 violations were issued to six men’s salons and 12 women’s salons, pointing out that the increase in the number of warnings and violations of facilities comes to intensify the municipality’s follow-up to the extent of compliance with the application of procedures Precautionary measures taken to protect and limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

He stated that the municipality inspectors monitored a number of observations regarding the lack of awareness among workers of the importance of applying and adopting personal protection measures.





