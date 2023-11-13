Without a new patron it will close on January 1 Louis Couperus Museum in The Hague. This is what founder and current financier Caroline de Westenholz says.

The living room museum dedicated to the Hague novelist has existed since its founding in 1995 mainly due to the regular contribution of De Westenholz, who annually invested an average of around 30,000 euros into the museum. “I can’t afford that anymore,” says 68-year-old De Westenholz, also the chairman of the foundation that manages the museum.

The museum is dedicated to the work and life of Louis Couperus (1863-1923), a writer with a dandy-like lifestyle, who died a hundred years ago this year. He is best known for his so-called ‘Hague’ novels: Eline Vere (1889), The Books of Little Souls (1901-1902) and Of old people, the things that pass… (1906).

It is also widely read The silent power (1900), an anti-colonial novel set in the Dutch East Indies that caused a stir in its television adaptation in the 1970s due to its extensive ‘functional nudity’.

Buses with tourists

The museum is located on the ground floor of De Westenholz’s mansion in Javastraat, once the studio of her father, the Hague performance artist Albert Vogel, who fought for Couperus’ recognition all his life. Changing exhibitions are organized in the two en-suite rooms, which attract around 3,000 visitors per year. The current exhibition, Couperus non-binary avant la lettre?, is the most visited exhibition ever, says De Westenholz. “Even school classes come to that.”

Fixed municipal subsidy would have been obvious, says De Westenholz. “If The Hague is anything, it is the city of Louis Couperus.” But the many requests for support for the museum were always rejected. According to the chairman, because Couperus is considered too chic and too difficult. “He was a native of The Hague, not a native of The Hague. The municipality mainly wants to attract buses with tourists.”

Her proposals to celebrate the centenary of the writer’s death in a grand manner this year were also not heard. De Westenholz: “I had the wildest plans. Traveling to Indonesia, Couperus performances by Het Nationale Toneel, bathing the city in violet Couperus light.”

Without a new patron who invests 50,000 euros annually in the museum, the museum doors will close permanently in a month and a half. It is better to stop at a high point, says De Westenholz, than to let the museum bleed to death.

“This way we can at least remain proud of what we have achieved, with only one paid employee and an army of dedicated volunteers.”