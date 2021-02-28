Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, began its second lockdown within a week today, Sunday, as health authorities try to contain a wave of more infections with the British strain of the emerging coronavirus.

And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a seven-day lockdown for the city of Auckland late on Saturday after monitoring another community case of Covid-19. Today, the health authorities confirmed that the case is related to a series of existing cases extending to 13 cases, and no new cases were recorded today. “Covid kills people and we must not lose our vision of the reasons for which we are taking these measures, it is in order to save the lives of our citizens and our livelihoods,” Ardern said at a press conference today.

Auckland was subject to a lockdown on February 14, after three cases of COVID-19 were detected in the community.