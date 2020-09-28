Suresh Raina surprised the fans as well as the cricket world by withdrawing his name from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. Suresh Raina surprised the fans as well as the cricket world by withdrawing his name from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons.

The former Indian batsman was fully prepared for the IPL tournament and took part in a week-long camp for the team in Chennai. He came to the UAE along with other team members, but returned to India after 13 cases of Corona positive at CSK camp.

Even after this, the vice-captain had opened the doors of withdrawal and said that if conditions improve, he can come back. But after the removal of the name of Raina from the website of Chennai Superkings, it has now been confirmed that they will no longer join the team.