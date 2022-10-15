The Ministry of Health announced 19 deaths and 58 confirmed infections with the virus, which causes hemorrhagic fever, often fatal, since the outbreak was first reported on September 20.

The strain now circulating in Uganda is known as the Sudanese Ebola virus and there is currently no vaccine for it.

The authorities say that the outbreak of the current strain is concentrated in the districts of Mubindi and Kasanda (central) and did not reach the capital, Kampala, which has a population of 1.5 million, although two of them were confirmed to be infected.

In a televised speech on Saturday, Museveni announced the imposition of an immediate closure in Mubindi and Kasanda and a curfew in them from dusk to dawn, in addition to a ban on their departure and the closure of markets, bars and churches for a period of 21 days.

“I announce the following: Movement to and from Mubindi and Kasanda districts is now prohibited,” Museveni said.

“If you are in Mubindi and Kasanda districts, stay there for 21 days,” he added.

He explained that cargo trucks would still be allowed to enter and exit the two areas unlike all other modes of transportation – personal or otherwise.

Museveni had ordered traditional healers to stop working with patients in an effort to stop the spread of Ebola, and had ordered police to arrest anyone suspected of having the virus and refusing to go into isolation.

The Ebola virus is spread through bodily fluids, and its common symptoms are fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhea.

Outbreaks are difficult to contain, especially in overcrowded cities. Uganda recorded the last death from the Ebola outbreak in 2019.

And the World Health Organization announced that clinical trials of drugs to combat this strain could begin within weeks.

Basic information about Ebola