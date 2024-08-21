Clostebol metabolite is contained in an ointment Trophodermincall used to heal wounds

Jannik Sinner he really took a big risk because of the Clostebol metabolitean anabolic steroid that has gotten dozens of other athletes around the world into trouble in the past. The tennis player, who tested positive for the substance in March in a pre-match test, Indian Wellswill be able to participate in the US Open but the prize money (around 300 thousand euros) and the points he earned at the Asian tournament (400) were withdrawn.

The Clostebol metabolite It is contained only in an ointment and a spray sold in Italy as Trophodermin. The packaging clearly states “doping“. It is used to treat wounds that do not heal properly as well as abrasions and serious ulcers. The doping principle is transmitted very easily. Just a tiny amount of it is enough to apply to the skin for it to enter the bloodstream through the wounds and the athlete to test positive. In the past, the Norwegian skier Therese Johaug She was sentenced to 13 months for personally purchasing and then using the prohibited drug.

“After each positive test Sinner was given a provisional suspension – explains a press releaseInternational Tennis Integrity Agency (Itia) – and on both occasions Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and was therefore able to continue playing. The athlete explained that the substance had entered his system due to contamination by a member of the support team, who had applied an over-the-counter spray (available in Italy) containing Clostebol on his own skin to treat a small wound. That support team member applied the spray between March 5 and March 13, during which time he also provided daily massages and sports therapy to Sinner, resulting in unknowing transdermal contamination.”

“After consulting with scientific experts, who concluded that the player’s explanation was credible, the ITIA did not oppose the player’s appeals to overturn the provisional suspensions. A thorough investigation by the ITIA followed, including multiple interviews with Sinner and his support team, all of whom cooperated fully in the process. Following that investigation, and in line with the independent scientific advice, the ITIA accepted the player’s explanation regarding the source of the Clostebol found in his urine sample and that the violation was not intentional.”