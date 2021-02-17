The curfew may make sense in the fight against Corona. The government would have done well to proceed in a legally clean manner.

The charged issue of curfew has been dramatically intensified in the Netherlands. Violent protests sparked at their introduction in January. On Tuesday, the most drastic measure of the fight against corona to date was initially cashed in by a court with immediate effect because the emergency situation on which it was based was legally untenable. The government appealed, however, and quickly obtained a temporary stay.

The curfew will remain until the judgment on Friday. And in all likelihood also beyond that, because the cabinet, which will only act on a provisional basis until the elections in March, wants to receive the measure by means of an express law. The advisory virologists consider them essential in the fight against the third corona wave. Regardless of the favorable outcome of the appeal process, the government has suffered considerable damage.

On the one hand, because the plaintiff against the curfew, the foundation “Virus Truth”, which is part of the lateral thinker spectrum, is now effectively staging itself as a victim of the supposed corona dictatorship. The fact that their figurehead Willem Engel gave free rein to his outrageous fantasies of places full of partying people doesn’t change anything.

On the other hand, the legal tug-of-war makes it clear again how Mark Rutte’s center-right government is undermining its own position with its corona policy, which is marked by mishaps. The criticism of their course is sometimes cheap and populist. Which of course does not mean that measures that cut so drastically into fundamental freedoms must be under the rule of law watertight – also and precisely because the majority of the Dutch accept them.

The order of the day in this complex constellation is double vigilance: towards the conspiracies of the corona deniers, but also towards the government, which is no longer so strict with its powers in view of the ongoing crisis.