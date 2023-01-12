By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that the central government’s hypothesis of closing 2023 with a primary deficit of less than 1% of GDP is “quite realistic”, against the current forecast of a 2023 deficit. .16% of GDP.

The forecast was made despite the presentation this Thursday of a set of measures that have the potential to lead the government to end 2023 with a primary surplus of 0.1% of GDP. According to him, it is possible that there is frustration in part of the announced initiatives, so the forecast for the end of the year is more modest.