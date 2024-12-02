Since November 30, Spanish women work ‘for free’ until the end of the year. This representation seeks to address the wage gap that exists with respect to male workers as they have 8.7% lower hourly wages. The inequality data means that companies in Spain save 31.75 days a year in salaries for female workers.

Every year, unions demonstrate this fact. UGT, in its #IWorkFree campaign, denounces that, at the European level, for every euro a man earns, a woman earns an average of 87.3 cents. The Spanish average balances the balance more and even so, there are 91.3 cents on average that a woman earns for every euro of men’s salary.

In the EU, women earn on average 12.7% less in salary/hour than men, which is equivalent to a loss of one and a half months of salary per year, that is, 46.35 days of salary.

The progress in recent years is more noticeable in Spain than in Europe. Compared to 2010, the average salary difference between women and men in the EU has decreased by a total of 3.1 percentage points, to 12.7% in 2022, while in Spain The reduction in these 12 years has been 7.5 points percentages in the same period of time, more than double the European average.

UGT extinguish the euphoria Spanish to remember that the wage gap in pensions in Spain is higher than the EU average. According to Eurostat data, the gender gap in pensions places Spain in eighth place for the highest differences, with a 27.8% gap in 2023, a figure that is above the EU average ( 25.4%).

Spain, however, is in seventh place out of the Twenty-seven with the lowest wage gaps due, according to the UGT, to the policies of recent years regarding equal pay, as well as the successive increases in the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI). , which has gone from 900 gross euros per month in 14 payments in 2019 to 1,000 euros in 2022. By 2025, the unions are looking towards 1,200 euros.

It is worth remembering that in 2019 the Royal Decree of urgent measures to guarantee equal treatment and opportunities between women and men in employment and occupationwhich introduced the definition of salary of equal value in article 28 of the Workers’ Statute, as well as the mandatory nature of salary records disaggregated by sex. This standard was developed in remuneration matters by the Royal Decree on Equal Pay of 2020, which introduced, in addition to a development on salary records, assessments of jobs with a gender perspective in all collective agreements and in companies obliged to have an Equality Plan (those with more than 50 employees), and remuneration audits as an essential element of these Plans to detect if there is salary discrimination, prevent it and eliminate it.

The union now urges the approval of the European directive that reinforces the application of the principle of equal pay between men and women for the same work or work of equal value through measures of pay transparency and mechanisms for compliance and They expect it to be transferred to Spanish regulations before May 2026.