The closure of the “Libre” bridge for heavy cargo transportation would affect the Municipality due to the circulation of these units through the city, and this was expressed to the United States authorities, so a response is awaited, indicated Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

“Yes, I think it could cause us a problem. We cannot decide what our neighbors do, but we can give our opinion and that is what we did,” he said. The president of the Transporters Association, Manuel Sotelo, indicated this week that the possible closure of the Córdova-Américas international bridge for trailers would force cargo transportation to transit through urban spaces in Ciudad Juárez. The mayor said yesterday that United States authorities requested an opinion on this issue and “we agree with Manuel Sotelo, there is a 45-day period where they will review all opinions, we hope that ours is taken into account.” Sotelo assured that for now the majority of fifth-wheel vehicles do not need to circulate on the roads used by most border crossings. However, if the “Libre” bridge is closed, the routes to other crossings will have to be adjusted. Pérez Cuéllar explained that in the meeting he had last week with the United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, a ruling was made public suggesting the feasibility of permanently closing cargo transportation on the Córdova-Américas international bridge due to environmental contamination, and the opinion of the Municipality was expressed there. “I gave my opinion, which is in agreement, that it should be a gradual closure, that right now the city would collapse and that it would affect Juárez as well as El Paso, because much of the cargo traffic that occurs between the two cities is international, that is not a problem, but there is a lot of local traffic in El Paso and local traffic in Juárez,” he said.

