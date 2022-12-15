Bogotá.- Mireia Villar, coordinator of the United Nationsannounced this Wednesday that various countries They will allocate USD 55 million in 2023 to the Colombian government, to “close the inequality gap”.

Villar, by staying in charge of the Multidonor Fundin which the new contributions for the following year will be received from Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Therefore, through United Nations Multidonor FundIt was reported that the multimillion-dollar sum is for the purpose of contributing to actions that promote peace in the government currently headed by President Gustavo Petro.

The support of the 14 countries must be assessed by the Colombian government, to identify which are the organizations or foundations that need it most in the peace process.

For this reason, Villar, during the public act in Bogotá, Colombia, pointed out that the resources provided by the UN will be used mainly to “close the inequality gap”, as well as to reinforce the security of social leaders and stop the violence from escalating.

Due to the fact that environmentalists, activists and unionists are targets of assassinations, during 2022 they have taken the lives of 199 people who are dedicated to seeking social good.

Therefore, it is expected that, with the investment, the Colombian government will find solutions to the insecurity and guarantee the protection of human rights defenders.

Finally, Villar commented, “We are opening space in this fund so that this total peace, these other conversations that are being held with groups can be supported by the international community.”

Giving way to the Colombian authorities, Mauricio Lizcano, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, said that he appreciated the support of the international community “to the process and the total peace policy led by Gustavo Petro”.

With the donation of 55 million dollars, it will be the largest amount given since the peace agreement was created in 2016 signed by the government and the FARC.