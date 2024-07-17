There is no doubt that it is women’s time and that, with Dr. Claudia Sheinbaumthe historical debt owed to them will approach the equality for which they have fought so hard and which they deserve.

In this sense, one of the main social programs which was universally established by our president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwas the pension for senior citizens.

Now, to continue moving forward in closing the gap of inequalities and building the second floor of the Fourth TransformationDr. Claudia Sheinbaumpresident-elect, proposes, as one of her main initiatives, to establish the pension for women aged 60 to 64.

It is well known that many of the Women aged 60 to 64 in Mexico have dedicated part of their lives to caring for their familiesdoing unpaid domestic work In addition, many have to work to provide for their families. homes.

For this reason, in the Fourth Transformation It is thought that it is time to reward them and recognize this care work, seeking, among other things, that they can enjoy greater autonomy, which is why Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum has proposed that these women receive bi-monthly support of 3 thousand pesos.

This is equivalent to half of the universal pension for adults aged 65 and over, which they could access upon reaching this age and which is for men and women.

Although it is estimated that in 2025 this pension could reach 500 thousand women belonging to priority groups and in vulnerable situations, as the government of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum advances, the number of beneficiaries will increase until it becomes universal for all women aged 60 to 64.

With this proposal, it is important to remember that, historically, women entering old age live in a situation of greater poverty than men, since many of them were never able to have a paid job that would provide them with a pension for the last years of their lives.

Thus, this proposal is an integral part of the need to create a National Care System already announced by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, which seeks to ensure that the work of caring for the sick, children and people with disabilities is recognized and remunerated.

According to the National Survey for the Care System (ENASIC) 2022, nearly 32 million people in the country provided care to members of their household or other households during that year, and of them, 75 percent (23.8 million) were women.

This means that three out of every four people who provide care services are women.

Thus, this national care system also seeks to advance in Mexico in terms of sharing the care work of a family between men and women and, above all, it is about what is fundamental in the Fourth Transformation, closing the gap of inequalities to build a more just and inclusive country.

