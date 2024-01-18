The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the “Healthy Dream Food Café – Abu Dhabi 1 Branch” facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-4031247, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008, regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the legislation issued Accordingly, and because of its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report regarding the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated violations related to food safety requirements, and that the facility received three violations and a warning of closure for reasons related to the facility’s failure to comply with health standards and food safety requirements, in addition to the spread of insects in food preparation areas.

The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision against this facility will continue as long as its causes exist, as the activity can be allowed to practice again after correcting the violations, fulfilling the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the reasons for the closure.

She pointed out that the closure and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that establishments comply with food safety requirements.

It appealed to the public to contact it and report any violations observed in any food facility or when there is doubt about the contents of a food item, by calling the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that the Authority’s inspectors take the necessary action to achieve safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .