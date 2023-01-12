The Works Agency of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah announced the closure of the exit leading to the Al Ghab area for those coming from the city of Rams towards the Emirate of Dubai, until January 21, by implementing a bridge on the new road leading to Jebel Jais from the Wadi Haqil area, and to follow up the road works on Emirates Road at Exit .E611

She explained that road users and those wishing to go to the Al-Ghab area are requested to use alternative exits, including the steel bridge exit or the Al-Burairat exit, to ensure the flow of traffic and the safety of road users.

She added that the day before yesterday, she opened the new Jebel Jais Road from the Ring Road, passing through the Wadi Haqil area, to traffic, as part of the strategy to develop infrastructure and establish modern roads that embody the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to benefit From the tourist status of the highest summit of Jebel Jais in the UAE, in line with keeping pace with the needs of urban expansion in the regions of the emirate and strengthening its position.

She pointed out that the project is one of the projects emanating from the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, which came under the directives of His Highness and the follow-up of the Head of the General Services Department, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, as the road starts from Exit 611E on the road. The ring, and the trip time to Jebel Jais Road is shortened by 75%, and the total length of the road is 8.6 km, and she added that environmentally friendly LED lighting has been used along the road, and road users can cut the road in four minutes, and reach their destination safely.

She stated that the volume of cutting works in the mountainous areas amounted to more than 2.6 million cubic meters of rock, with a depth of 80 meters and a width ranging between 100 meters at the top and 35 meters at the bottom, as paving layers were used and the edges of the road were secured to ensure that torrential rains did not affect the road in the future. In addition, 100,000 tons of asphalt for the road and a quarter of a million tons of crushed rubble were used to implement the project, which is considered one of the vital and strategic projects that enhance the emirate’s tourism status and tourism investment.