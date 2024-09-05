The Dubai Nationality and Residency Prosecution reported that Attorney General Essam Al Humaidan directed that violators of the residency system in the country, who have cases filed against them due to their violations, and against whom escape reports have been registered, be given a chance to close their cases without any legal consequences, if they go to the status settlement centers during the period set by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which continues until October 30, to amend their status, either by leaving the country or staying in it to work.

The Head of the Public Prosecution for Naturalization and Residency in Dubai, Ali bin Khatem, confirmed in press statements during his visit to the Center for Settlement of Violators’ Status in Dubai, that people who have cases due to violations of the residency system or due to escape reports will be allowed to settle their status and close their cases completely.

He stated that the initiative comes in implementation of humanitarian concepts and values, as it aims to amend the status of violators, and reduce the fines imposed on them, in addition to providing job opportunities for those of them who wish to remain in the country.

He called on violators to benefit from the initiative and go directly to the status adjustment centres, noting that it is an exceptional opportunity for them, as it contributes to providing a flexible legal environment, and to enhancing the security and social and economic stability enjoyed by the country, and confirms the values ​​of tolerance, compassion and social cohesion.