The closing of the electoral campaign in Ecuador was marked this Thursday by a security shield for the candidates. Presidential candidate Christian Zurita chose the emblematic Avenida de los Shyris in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, which has hosted the largest social demonstrations in the country. It was his first and last political rally after taking over the presidential candidacy of the Construye Movement for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, riddled with bullets on August 9. He was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest under a white T-shirt with the face of his personal friend and journalistic investigative partner. The event began with a mass in honor of Villavicencio in which the closest relatives participated, all wearing bulletproof vests and surrounded by police officers. The security deployment had snipers in the surrounding buildings and the candidate moved in armored vehicles unlike the murdered candidate.

Meanwhile, in Guayaquil, the caravan organized by candidate Daniel Noboa, son of magnate and five-time presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa, was dispersing amidst a shootout in the city of Durán, fifteen minutes from Guayaquil. Vehicles with supporters were mobilizing along the main avenue when they began to hear shots near the vicinity. Noboa, who always wears a bulletproof vest, said on social networks that “intimidation and fear have no place in the country we love and for which we are committed to change once and for all.” The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, ruled out that it was an attack against the candidate. Shootings are common in that city disputed by criminal gangs. Between Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón, three municipalities that adjoin and share the same problems, 1,636 violent crimes have been registered so far this year and together they reach a rate of 50.7 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

The presidential couple of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, led by former President Rafael Correa, who led the preference polls until before the crime in Villavicencio, chose the Cristo del Consuelo sector in Guayaquil for their last day of campaigning, the same place where a year ago they gave the first terrorist bomb attack in a populated area. With two hours of delay, Luisa González, toured the streets of the neighborhood, where at the end she was waiting for a stage with live music and a speech by the former president by videoconference. Several went through the stage before the candidate intervenes with her speech that focuses on “we already did it.”

Luisa González of the Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana party attends the closing rally of the campaign, in Quito, Ecuador, on August 16, 2023. HENRY ROMERO (REUTERS)

Otto Sonnenholzner dedicated his last day of propaganda to a walk for peace that began in the coastal city of Machala, province of El Oro, where he dedicated his speech to security, and later traveled to Guayaquil to offer a political rally at the Coliseo Model. In another closed place, in the Convention Center, the presidential candidate Jan Topic, ended the day, in which he referred to “a dirty campaign that magically appeared in the last 24 hours.” He was referring to the publications of contracts for the purchase of security cameras, with alleged irregularities, denounced by the Municipality of Guayaquil, which has requested an audit by the State Comptroller’s Office in which the Topic family business is involved.

Jan Topic, performs a campaign closing ceremony in Guayaquil, Ecuador. SANTIAGO ARCOS (REUTERS)

The only indigenous candidate, Yaku Pérez, also wore a bulletproof vest and closed his campaign with a rally at the top of the iconic Panecillo mountain, which is in the Historic Center of Quito. There he signed -symbolically- his first presidential decree, in which he declared security as the country’s national priority. In addition, he participated in an ancestral ceremony. The candidate Xavier Hervas, who is seeking the presidency of the Republic for the second time, suspended all his activities after the assassination of Villavicencio. Neither he nor the candidate Bolívar Armijos scheduled a campaign closure. With these acts, the period of electoral silence began, a time in which Ecuadorians will reflect on their vote to go to the polls on Sunday, August 20, amid a wave of violence and threats of terrorist attacks.

Presidential candidate Yaku Pérez and Nory Pinela wear bulletproof vests during the closing campaign in Quito, Ecuador. HENRY ROMERO (REUTERS)

