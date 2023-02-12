The move comes after three flying objects, one of which Washington described as a Chinese spy balloon, were shot down over the United States and Canada within a week.

Later, the authority announced the reopening of the airspace over Lake Michigan, explaining that the purpose of the closure is to support the operations of the Department of Defense.

On Saturday, the airspace in the US state of Montana was closed temporarily, but the fighter plane sent to investigate did not determine the presence of a flying “object”, according to the military.

Tension has resurfaced in relations between Washington and Beijing, recently, due to the Chinese balloon that entered American airspace and was shot down, earlier this February, amid expectations that it would increase the level of “distrust” between the two superpowers.

Not only did Washington shoot down the balloon, but it went further, blacklisting six Chinese companies, in order to prevent them from accessing American goods and technologies without permission.

The Washington Post wrote that these sanctions are the first response from the Joe Biden administration to the Chinese balloon, which earlier led to the cancellation of an upcoming visit by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing.

In the same vein, The Wall Street Journal said that China will face greater obstacles in accessing Western technology after the balloon incident that angered Washington.

The source added that the balloon crisis reinforced the sense of security officials in the United States the need to protect American technology, which is not in the interest of Beijing.

Martin Rasser, a former CIA officer, said the balloon “added fuel to the fire”.