Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 17:17

Argentine President Javier Milei's decision to close the activities of the public News Agency Télam, which was founded in 1945, is expected to have an impact on the right to information on the part of the population of that country. This is an assessment of entities linked to communication.

On Friday night (1st), at the opening of the National Congress sessions, Javier Miler stated that his government will “close the Télam agency” with the argument that it was “used in recent decades as a Kirchnerist propaganda agency”.

In the opinion of the director of the “Reporters Without Borders” office for Latin America, Brazilian journalist Artur Romeu, the closure of the main news agency (with almost 80 years of history) is “regrettable” and a “disrespect” towards society Argentina. “Public communication is an essential aspect of the right to access information, as it strengthens pluralism in the media horizon, which in Argentina is historically marked by a high concentration”.

For Romeu, the decision impacts, for example, on the presence that different regions have on the national media agenda. He argues that the information that is disseminated throughout the country and abroad is limited to the capital Buenos Aires. “Télam and Radio Nacional are the only public media outlets with correspondents in all provinces of the country,” he explained.

“Strengthens misinformation”

The president of the National Federation of Brazilian Journalists (Fenaj), Samira de Castro, assesses that Milei's decision is “worrying” as it violates “the right of access to information of the population in that country”. For the Brazilian journalist, the closure of Télam is part of a political strategy to “strengthen disinformative communication systems to make the narrative of the ultraliberal far right prevail”.

Samira de Castro Cunha, president of FENAJ. Photo Lula Marques/ Agência Brasil

Milei's decision on the public and community communication system in Argentina, in the assessment of the president of Fenaj, is related to the view that the communication agency is public and not state-owned. “Ultraliberal governments treat public services as state expenses. They only want to maintain the minimum, including cutting back on social areas.”

She understands that attacks on public communication also occurred in Brazil during the last governments of Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro, for example, with the reduction of employees, the end of the Board of Trustees of Brazilian Communication Company (EBC) and inclusion of the company on the privatization list.

“It should guarantee autonomy”

For Artur Romeu, from Repórteres Sem Fronteiras, it is necessary to assess which challenges in public communication should lead to the creation of improvement mechanisms, such as strengthening measures to guarantee editorial autonomy in relation to the Executive Branch and increasing the budget for equipment modernization.

In Argentina, this Saturday, the Buenos Aires Press Union (SiPreBA) repudiated the announcement of the closure of the National News Agency Télam in view of the “quality and professionalism” of the service provided to Argentines. “We ratify our commitment to defending its social role and its workers,” the union said in a statement.