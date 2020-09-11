The context, convulsed. And the standards to neutralize it, little homogeneous. Tensions that transfer between orange and deep crimson. A pulse between Greece and Turkey that drags the entire of Europe, with tens of hundreds of migrants caught between historic bilateral disputes that final August reached a disturbing peak with the prospects promoted by Ankara to acquire tons of gasoline in waters that Athens considers its possession.

The Japanese Mediterranean is on its solution to changing into a powder keg. And the European Union doesn’t discover a clear answer to appease it. Dialogue and negotiation, as defended by Germany -which has opened a direct line of mediation-, Spain or Italy, or sanctions and firmness towards Turkey, led by France and Greece itself, which doesn’t really feel adequate attachment from its companions with an issue that think about is European.

The purpose is that in view of the extraordinary summit of leaders that can happen on the twenty fourth and twenty fifth of this month, Paris on Thursday sought a place with out fissures from the South. In Corsica, throughout the celebration of the seventh casual discussion board of Mediterranean nations (the earlier one passed off in June of final yr), by which the Greek-Turkish battle overshadowed different problems with debate on the agenda, reminiscent of ‘Brexit’ or the migration.

The French Emmanuel Macron hosted the assembly with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, the Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, the Portuguese Antonio Costa, the Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Cypriot Nikos Anastasiades and the President of Malta, Robert Abela. The objective was to discover a balanced reply. And construct it with a declaration of help for Greece and Cyprus. Though the choice of sanctions towards Turkey stays on the desk.

“Clear and agency”



Macron heated up the match as quickly as he stepped onto Porticcio, close to Ajaccio. He not solely urged the EU to talk with one voice but additionally requested to be “clear and agency” with a authorities, that of the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blamed “unacceptable practices off the coast of Libya” towards a French frigate and reproached having “signed agreements with the Libyan authorities, denying Greece authorized rights.”

Just a few hours earlier, in Brussels, the Greek Deputy International Minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, demanded “clear motion”. The reply from Ankara was not lengthy in coming. From his Ministry of International Relations, Macrón was accused of “making conceited statements; an outdated colonialist reflex », he added. And to Greece, of making an attempt to thwart Berlin’s makes an attempt to discover a negotiated answer to the disaster.