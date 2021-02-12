PThe White House likes to spread olitical risky news from Friday noon, and so it was with the Guantanamo case. The resumption of the examination begun by Barack Obama in 2009 and stopped by Donald Trump in 2017 as to whether and how the internment camp could be dissolved is touching many nerves. It starts with the immediate reason for the new exam. Had ten days ago 111 American groups in an open letter called on the president to close the camp. Guantanamo, it says, “embodies the abandonment of the rule of law after September 11th”.

The signatories include a number of activist groups who have good relations with the left wing of the Democrats – the American Civil Liberties Union anyway, which has been campaigning against the camp for years and has supported numerous lawsuits against the institution, but also the feminist organization “Code Pink”, which had made a name for itself with the disruption of the nomination hearings of today’s Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh, as well as several groups of Latin American, Arabic or generally Muslim orientation. But the American Association of Criminal Lawyers and some church groups were now among the signatories.

This is a mixed bag from a political spectrum that Joe Biden will need in the future. With his narrow congressional majorities, it is important that the representatives of the left wing do not stand aside either.

Just as little can Biden afford to alienate right-wing Democrats, many Republicans and a large number of Americans, who see “9/11” unchanged as the Pearl Harbor of the 21st century and show absolutely no understanding for it, of all times for the coming 20th. Anniversary of this murder attack now to grant the minds and attack planners of Al-Qaeda some perks. The acceptance of the letter signatories that the continued imprisonment is causing “increasing serious damage to those who languish there,” and that Guantanamo, as an institutionalization of the worldview caused by 9/11, is a contributory cause of racism against all non-whites and of Donald Trump’s crackdown Black, only accepted by a very small fraction of Americans.

The subject won’t go away

Biden let the press spokeswoman for the National Security Council announce ten days after the publication of the open letter that they were examining possible criteria for a presidential decree “in the light of the overriding goal of the closure”. The spokeswoman added, however, that this might take a while; important positions, the filling of which are essential for the examination process, have not yet been decided.

However, the topic does not go away. If it is handled incorrectly politically and legally, it can cause a stir in the mid-term congressional elections in November next year. The Republicans are waiting for any indication of Biden’s political weakening, and the left is waiting suspiciously for any indication that Biden is abandoning them as president.

The passions surrounding the “war on terror” have faded into the background, but have by no means died out. Trump and parts of the Republicans may be tired of the struggle overseas. But for them, and for large parts of the Democratic Party, not to mention the population, Guantanamo is by no means as despicable as the crimes that came to light in the Iraqi Abu Ghraib remand camp in 2004. For many, the prisoners of Guantanamo are still what George W. Bush outlined in the 2004 election campaign with the words: These are “evil people”, “people who are dangerous to the public” that Americans can kill as easily as snap fingers.

40 “premium internees” and “high-risk prisoners” are still waiting in Guantanamo for an uncertain fate. Some of them have been there for 18 years, soon as long as Albert Speer in Spandau. However, he had received a court judgment in 1946. The internees have neither a verdict nor a date for a trial. That sneers American law and constitutional law, but it was precisely because of them that George W. Bush set up Guantanamo in the first place.

Based on a law from the civil war 150 years ago that exempted US barracks from the civil and criminal law of the time and relocated it to territory outside the USA to be on the safe side, Bush wanted to prevent three things – firstly, the release of the suspects after the legal pre-trial detention expired. Deadline (which also exists in Germany), secondly, the application of the US Code of Criminal Procedure, which gives every defendant full access to the entire indictment, and thirdly, a public trial before a US criminal court.

Joe Biden’s motivations

Shortly after September 11th, full access to files would have been synonymous with access to almost all CIA secrets in the fight against terrorism. It was only with the help of a number of intelligence services that one could even attempt to prove that the leadership of the extremely conspiratorial terrorist group had a court-proof individual guilt in planning and carrying out the attacks. Therefore, the trials will not take place publicly in front of military commissions under military law – if the trials come up.

In the days of George W. Bush, the US Supreme Court had granted internees certain basic rights. This was followed by further judgments, which in total could possibly necessitate civil criminal proceedings. Joe Biden certainly does not want to be seen as a president who disregards American court judgments – also because of an internment in World War II. In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt ordered the internment of Japanese Americans as “enemy aliens” for years without a hearing or a court decision.

Today, the Democrats no longer regard this collective imprisonment, which took place solely on the basis of external characteristics and family origin, as an unfortunately necessary war measure, but as a disgrace. In the times of “black lives matter” and “cancel culture”, the tough treatment of terrorists can gradually lead to internal party disputes. With the prison conditions for RAF prisoners in Stammheim, Germany has also experienced to some extent that this can lead to new political conflicts.

The decisive question for the dissolution of Guantanamo is therefore: Would access to the files of the indictment still jeopardize CIA methods and sources to the same extent as when the camp was established in 2002? Or Joe Biden could risk actually bringing the 40 internees to the mainland and bringing them to justice in the US, as was the case with later perpetrators, for example with the so-called “shoe bomber” Richard Reid, who committed a suicide attack in December 2001 attempted a US plane, or now several ISIS suspects involved in the beheading of American and other hostages should and were recently moved to Virginia?

That would contradict American tradition

That is a very sensitive question. The Guantanamo internees include the chief planner of September 11th, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who in the 1990s wanted to have several US liner planes blown up over the Pacific at the same time, or the Indonesian Hambali, head of the Al-Qaeda section there Chief planner of the murder attacks on nightclubs in Bali in October 2002. These people, not only feared by Republicans, could attract terrorists during a trial on the mainland and, in the event of their release, become heroes of Islamist groups for lack of evidence of their individual guilt.

Keeping Guantanamo forever until the internees die is not an option either. That would be contrary to American tradition, history, legal and constitutional principles. It also hinders Biden’s advocacy, for example for the Uyghurs. Guantanamo is a divisive issue par excellence. Joe Biden wants America to be reconciled with itself again. A heated debate over the closure would be a guarantee that national reconciliation will not happen anytime soon. On the other hand, if Joe Biden found a way to close Guantanamo in a politically, legally, and security-politically impeccable manner, not only America but also the entire Western world would be grateful.