Today, Thursday, the activities of the third week of the Al Samaliyah Spring Forum 2023, organized by the Emirates Heritage Club in cooperation with the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee – Abu Dhabi, concluded on Al Samaliyah Island and in the youth and women’s centers affiliated with the club. It continues until December 29th, and aims to teach students the origins of art. Emirati culture, strengthening it in their souls, and instilling a love of heritage in them.

During the third week, Al Samaliyah Island witnessed waterfront activities, which included heritage sessions to introduce the participating students to aspects of the country’s maritime heritage, and heritage ship tours to learn about the marine environment in the Arabian Gulf, while camel and equestrian activities continued to teach students the skills of riding horses and camels, in addition to a number of activities. Heritage, sports and entertainment competitions.

A workshop was held for the students participating in the forum entitled “Heritage Sports,” during which they learned about the types of traditional sports in the Emirates, such as camel racing, equestrianism, falconry, and folk games. They listened to an explanation from traditional advisors and trainers about these sports, their importance, and the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates to In order to preserve it.

A workshop was also held on the Ghaf tree, during which the students learned about its importance in promoting environmental sustainability because of its multiple benefits in combating desertification, reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, its role in the lives of ancestors in the past, and its cultural value.

During the weekdays, the women’s centers at their headquarters and on the island of Samaliya organized a number of workshops on traditional crafts such as saffron, talli, spinning, sadu, sewing, and burqa-making. Several workshops were also organized for the female students participating in the forum on preparing Arabic coffee, popular foods such as luqaimat and balaleet, decorating mirrors, and making… Wool bracelets, in addition to drawing and coloring activities, folk games and entertainment competitions, and a visit for the students to the Al Qattara Arts Center in Al Ain.

The past week of the forum witnessed a number of activities, ranging from programs on Al Samaliyah Island, workshops held at the headquarters of the club’s centres, and visit programs to a number of heritage landmarks in Abu Dhabi, where several heritage workshops were held on Al Samaliyah Island, including an Arabic coffee preparation workshop, and a fishing education workshop. Falconry, traditional women’s crafts workshops, and a popular cooking program to introduce students to popular foods and how to prepare them.

Several activities were also held on the island for the participating students, including popular games and recreational competitions, horse riding and camel riding, learning about the Mangrove Walk, and land and sea tours to learn about the environment and the creatures that live on the island as a natural reserve.

As part of the visit program, the Heritage Village on the breakwater in Abu Dhabi received a number of students participating in the forum, who toured it and learned about its pavilions and facilities and the authentic and ancient Emirati heritage it contains. They also followed some workshops and live demonstrations of industries and handicrafts that were prevalent in the past, such as pottery making. And making swords and daggers. The students also participated in many heritage, sports and recreational activities.