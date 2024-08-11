The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics concluded on Sunday evening, after 16 days of competition in various sports.

The celebrations began in the Tuileries Garden, where French swimmer Leon Marchand, winner of four gold medals, extinguished the Olympic cauldron, one of the most prominent symbols of the Games, before the flame was carried in a lantern to the Stade de France.

In the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, amidst a large number of enthusiastic fans, the delegations participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics entered the “Stade de France” grounds.

One of the most prominent contemporary singers, Zahou de Sagazin, launched the concert’s artistic programme by singing an immortal classical piece at the Tuileries Palace, “Under the Parisian Sky”.

The 24-year-old added a vintage touch to the start of the ceremony, as this anthem to the capital was sung by the greatest French artists, including Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Mireille Mathieu.

The closing ceremonies kicked off in front of an estimated 71,500 spectators to cap an Olympic Games widely hailed as one of the greatest ever held.

After the delegations entered the stadium carrying their countries’ flags, a musical performance began amidst an enthusiastic and joyful atmosphere.

The ceremony included a theatrical performance entitled “The Records”, which included a fictional time travel show led by a “golden traveler”.

The journey begins from the origins of the Olympic Games to a sci-fi future where the Olympic Games have disappeared and must be rediscovered.

During the journey, the traveler discovers symbols of peace and unity that support the Olympic values.

About 270 artists and dancers performed dance and artistic shows, while the sports delegations that participated in the Olympic wedding entered one after the other with about 9,000 male and female athletes to the tune of the most famous French and English songs.

The magical closing show marked the start of the four-year countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Games in California, USA.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed over the IOC flag to her counterpart Karen Bass in Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Olympics.

The ceremony brought down the curtain on the final act of often spectacular sporting competition against a backdrop of famous Parisian landmarks from the Eiffel Tower to the Palace of Versailles to the Grand Palais.