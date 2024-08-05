Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The fencing talent discovery programme, which was held in cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Councils, the Office of Citizens and Community Affairs at the Presidential Court, and the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, concluded.

The program witnessed a great turnout in its first edition, as the number of people interested in registering exceeded 700, including 300 individuals from the community who actually participated in the first edition.

The programme focused on attracting potential talent from Olympic level coaches, and 20 male and female players were selected from each age group.

The targeted age groups included children under 9, under 13, and under 14 years old, due to the presence of distinguished talents that promise a bright future in fencing.

At the end of the program, a beginners’ level tournament was held, to enhance the spirit of fair competition among the male and female players who showed great passion for this sport.

The champions were crowned by Brigadier Mohammed Hussein Al Khouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Dr. Sultan Al Mulla, Director of the Councils Affairs Department at the Presidential Court, and Nasser Khamis Al Marri, Director of the Olympic Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The programme is an important step in discovering and nurturing talents in fencing, and reflects the commitment of the organising bodies to promoting the sport and providing opportunities for young people to discover their abilities and achieve their ambitions in this field.