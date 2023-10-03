This Monday, October 2, the US dollar closed at 17.67 Mexican pesos on average, so that it implied a change of the 1.49% if it is compared with the price of the previous day, when it stood at 17.41 Mexican pesos on average.

In the last week, the US dollar has recorded an increase of 0.69% although, on the contrary, in year-on-year terms it still accumulates a decrease in 8.51%.

If we compare the data with previous days, it chained two successive dates in positive. Regarding the volatility of recent days, it is visibly higher than the numbers achieved for the last year (9.18%), showing itself as an asset with greater changes than expected.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso has been going through a winning streak against the US dollar since mid-2022, however, it is in the second half of 2023 that the currency has reached its best levels not seen since 2016, reaching the barrier of 17 units per greenback.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks

This is how the dollar is bought and sold in banks in Mexico

Claim: Buy $16.40 Sell: $17.90

Banco Azteca: Buy $16.65 Sell: $17.42

Banorte: Buy $16.25 Sell: $17.70

BBVA: Buy $16.57 Sell: $17.87

Citibanamex: Buy $16.90 Sell: $17.85

Santander: Buy $16.25 Sell: $17.95

Scotiabank: Buy$16.00 Sell: $18.50

