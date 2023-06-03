The peso quoted in 17.54 units per dollar close to the close of the session this Friday, with an advance of 0.03 percent against Thursday’s reference price, leaving the gains it recorded in the morning that took it to levels not seen since 2016.

The Mexican currency registered a marginal advance, leaving part of its gains earlier, and the stock market rose, while investors digested the US employment data and the approval of the debt ceiling in the country.

In addition to the approval of the debt ceiling by the US Senate, which only lacks the signature of President Joe Biden, non-farm payroll data was added in the morning above expectations in the country, which increased the appetite for the risk.

“The technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate will continue with a downward trend in the long term. For now, the support of 17.42 pesos, the minimum for the year, has turned out to be a strong level where an increase in the purchase is observed exchange rate hedges, stopping the appreciation,” said Banco BASE in an analysis note.

Meanwhile, the interbank exchange rate is located at 17.46 pesos per unitwith a profit of 0.52 percent against yesterday’s reference price.

Price of the dollar in banks in Mexico today June 2, 2023

BBVA Mexico – 16.92 pesos for purchase and 17.82 pesos for sale

Citibanamex – 16.90 pesos for purchase and 17.90 pesos for sale

Banco Azteca – 16.65 pesos for purchase and 17.79 pesos for sale

Banorte – 16.40 pesos for purchase and 17.80 pesos for sale