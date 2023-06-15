The peso quoted in 17.10 units per dollar close to the close of the session this Wednesday, with an appreciation of the 0.56 percent against Tuesday’s reference price, adding a gain of 1.5 percent in the last four days.

The Mexican currency advanced for the fourth consecutive session while the stock market rose to levels not seen in four weeks, after a volatile day after the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States decided to stop its cycle of monetary tightening.

The peso appreciated at the opening for the fourth consecutive day and the price of the dollar today, June 14, 2023, starts at 17.13 units for each greenback; Know here what is the exchange rate in banks in Mexico.

At the beginning of the session, the Mexican currency reached a level not seen since May 2, 2016 and is currently trading at 17.14 unitswith a gain of 0.31% against Tuesday’s reference price, given a global weakening of the dollar prior to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement.

For the rest of the day, it is expected that the peso -which in the last four sessions accumulates a yield of 1.25%- will oscillate in a range of 17.05 to 17.35 per dollar, according to CI Banco analysts.

Price of the dollar in banks in Mexico today June 14, 2023

BBVA Mexico – 16.50 pesos for purchase and 17.49 pesos for sale

Citibanamex – 16.61 pesos for purchase and 17.64 pesos for sale

Banco Azteca – 16.55 pesos for purchase and 17.49 pesos for sale

Banorte – 16.15 pesos for purchase and 17.55 pesos for sale