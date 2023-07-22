The peso quoted in 16.99 units per dollar close to the close of the session this Friday, with a depreciation of the 0.74 percent against Thursday’s reference price. In the week it adds a setback of 1.57 percent, after having reached its best level since 2015 on Tuesday.

The Mexican currency fell due to a global strengthening of the dollar, while the stock market rose after an erratic day, due to the caution of investors before the disclosure next week of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

“From a technical perspective, the indicators suggest that the market is undecided, as the peso has appreciated significantly due to expectations and not economic fundamentals,” local firm Banco BASE said in an analysis note.

“In addition, the market remains awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision,” he added.

At the local level, the gaze of the participants is set on the disclosure on Monday of the inflation figures for the first half of July, in search of clues about the next steps of Banco de México.

Exchange rate of the dollar to pesos in banks in Mexico

Banco Azteca: Purchase of the dollar 20.15 pesos – Sale 20.89 pesos

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar 16.00 pesos – Sale 17.26 pesos

BBVA Bancomer: Buy 19.83 pesos – Sell 20.73 pesos

Citibanamex: Buy 17.04 pesos – Sell 18.03 pesos

Inbursa: Buy 16.50 pesos – Sell 18.50 pesos

Scotiabank: Buy 16.41 pesos – sell 17.05 pesos

