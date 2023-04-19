The Mexican peso was depreciating and the price of the dollar today, April 18, 2023, starts at 18.0868 pesos for each green billreported the Official Gazette of the Federation.

This Tuesday the US dollar was traded at the close at 18.05 Mexican pesos on average, which represented a change of 0.14% compared to the 18.02 Mexican pesos average of the previous day.

When starting operations, the price of the dollar today, Tuesday, was up to 20.52 pesos in banks. Meanwhile, the interbank exchange rate is located at 18.03 pesos per dollarwith a loss of 0.15 percent.

The peso fell back today after advancing earlier to 17.95 per dollaras investors digested better-than-expected growth data in China.

In the last seven days, the US dollar accumulates a rise of 0.16%; but in interannual terms it still maintains a decrease in the 11.42%.

How is the price of the dollar today April 18, 2023 in banks in Mexico?

The price of the dollar today April 18, 2023 in Mexican banks starts like this:

In BBVA Mexico it is 18.30 pesos for sale and 17.40 pesos for purchase

In Citi Banamex it is sold for up to 18.49 pesos and bought for 17.49 pesos

At Banco Azteca the exchange rate is 18.19 pesos and 17.00 pesos, respectively

In Banorte it is sold at the window for 18.30 pesos and bought for 16.90 pesos.