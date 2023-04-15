The Mexican peso was depreciating and the price of the dollar today, April 14, 2023, starts at 18.0152 pesos for each green ticket, reported the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The day today April 14, 2023 began with investors assimilating a weak report on retail sales in the United States.

The US dollar was traded at the close at 18 Mexican pesos on averageso that it implied a change of 0.09% compared to the 18.02 Mexican pesos on average of the previous day.

Compared to the last week, the US dollar accumulates a fall of 0.73%so that in year-on-year terms it still maintains a decrease in the 11.99%.

“The Mexican currency was affected by a bad report on retail sales in March in the United States, in addition to recent data showing that economic activity in that country is slowing down,” Monex Grupo Financiero said in a note from analysis.

Price of the dollar today in Mexican banks

In BBVA Mexico it is 18.25 pesos for sale and 17.35 pesos for purchase

In CitiBanamex it is sold for up to 18.53 pesos and bought for 17.46 pesos

At Banco Azteca the exchange rate is 18.19 pesos and 17.10 pesos, respectively

In Banorte it is sold at the window for 18.25 pesos and bought for 16.85 pesos.