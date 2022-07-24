On Saturday evening (July 23) at the Cultural Center of Kalba, the “Acting” workshop, which was held within the framework of the comprehensive training program called the “Course of Theatrical Performance Elements”, organized by the Department of Culture in Sharjah, was concluded, and precedes each new session of the “Short Plays Festival”. Which will organize its ninth session from 22 to 27 September.

At the closing ceremony, Ahmed Burhima, Director of the Theater Department at the Department of the Festival, presented certificates of participation to the trainees, and praised the efforts of the workshop supervisor, Emirati artist Ibrahim Salem.

The ceremony was launched by the participants presenting short presentations, through which they applied the principles and experiences they received in the workshop, which lasted for ten days (July 14-23).

The workshop, whose number of beneficiaries varied between 40 and 59 trainees, in its theoretical aspect, included lectures on the history and privacy of theatrical representation, its development path from its beginnings to the present time, its doctrines, and the intellectual and cultural reasons for its emergence, in addition to its physical and mental benefits, its most prominent figures, and the latest his methods.

My theory..and practical

On the practical side, the participants underwent exercises in voice and recitation, and kinetic, indicative and suggestive performance. They also presented short scenes embodying the perceptions and concepts of diagnosis, which were associated with the most prominent theatrical schools such as naturalism, realism, expressionism, and others.

Ibrahim Salem stated that most of the participants showed experiences indicating that they benefited from their affiliation with the workshops offered by the theatrical performance cycle during the past years, and praised their perseverance in attending and interacting with the workshop program since its inception.

scenography workshop

On the other hand, on Sunday (24 July) in the same cultural center, the scenography workshop began under the supervision of Emirati artist Walid Omran, and it will last for ten days, and more than 50 trainees have submitted to participate in it.

The Theatrical Show Elements course is a diversified theatrical training program aimed at enabling those wishing to participate in the Kalba Festival for Short Plays with basic skills and tools in the fields of acting, directing, and scenography.