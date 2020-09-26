Access to restricted gymnasiums, closed sports halls, indoor swimming pools which can open … Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate in charge of Sports, details on franceinfo the various measures taken by the government on access to sports equipment.

In areas of enhanced and maximum alert due to Covid, access to gyms is restricted for two weeks. Gyms will close and the prefects will decide what it is for the swimming pools. In Paris, the police headquarters decided to close the gymnasiums, except for “school and extracurricular practice”, starting Saturday September 26. “The openings and the closings remain in the hands of the prefect, even if there is this national doctrine”, specified on franceinfo Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate in charge of Sports.

franceinfo: What about sports clubs?

Roxana Maracineanu: It is important that children can continue to go to these clubs, on the one hand because they are supervised by educators who can give them the article on barrier gestures and health measures. It was important to send a strong message to the French, to tell them that we are approaching a second wave, the epidemic is starting again, you have to be careful when you are an adult. Adults need to be more careful today than children, especially when they are with club friends or family.

What about outdoors?

When it comes to outdoor equipment or in the street or in the forest, you can continue to play sports if these equipments are open. Still, the openings and closings remain in the hands of the prefect, even if there is this national doctrine today which is proposed throughout the territory.

What is the rule for swimming pools?

The swimming pools remain open, they can be closed at the request of the prefects. If they are closed, priority audiences will have access to them, they are children and young people under 18, sportspeople for whom it is their job.

I encourage the prefects and communities to ensure that there is harmonization throughout the territory so that the audiences concerned can continue to play sports because it is important for our youth. Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate in charge of Sportsto franceinfo

When the children are not at school, in associations, they are somewhere and it is better for them to be supervised to play sports rather than to do something else.

Sports halls will have to close in enhanced and maximum alert zones. Are you going to help them?

We have proposed, with Bruno Le Maire, substantial economic support measures. There will be a solidarity fund which will go up to 10,000 euros for this month of closure and partial unemployment will resume with a remainder at zero charge which will allow them, I hope, to overcome the bump and to contribute to the effort which must be ours to all.

The gauge of spectators went from 5,000 to 1,000. Why such a choice?

We chose to restart sport with the public in the stadiums, we are the only country in Europe to have done so. We adapt in areas that are in difficulty, the gauge in all sectors of society will be limited to 1,000. In areas that remain green, it will be 5,000 with the possibility for the prefects to waive it. beyond or below. For Roland-Garros, we will have to adapt, I know it is difficult for them and for all providers, but at least this competition will have the merit of taking place.

